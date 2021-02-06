Lower Paxton Twp. Police: Barber shot while cutting customer’s hair

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A barber was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times while cutting someone’s hair, according to police.

Lower Paxton Township Police said the shooter walked into GQ Barbershop on Locust Lane just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and shot the victim and ran away from the shop.

The customer was not hurt.

The suspect was wearing all black and a ski mask. Police are asking if anyone has surveillance cameras in the area to turn over footage to them so they can see if they can find anything that could help their investigation.

The barber, a 31-year-old man, had to undergo surgery. His current condition is not known.