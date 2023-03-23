NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, luxurious mixed-use apartment property will be unveiled to the public next week.

The new mixed-use property is called Franklin Square and is a part of the new Franklin Square Community. According to Burkentine Real Estate Group, (who is the property owner, builder, and manager), the new development will offer a neighborhood feel, while still offering commercial shops that are intertwined with:

Loft style apartments

Garden-style apartments

3-story townhomes

Roof top terrace

According to the PR manager for Burkentine Regina Miller, the new, approximately six-acre property will come equipped with 61 townhomes (one to four-bedroom options), 72 garden-style apartments, and 20 loft apartments.

To view more floor plan options at the Franklin Square, you can click here.

It should also be noted that this community is anchored at the entrance with the Vortex Brewing Company.

“We see the brewery as a community gathering space. In addition to craft brews, we have an in-house kitchen equipped with a pizza oven,” Vortex Co-owner Ed Janiak said. “Initially, we plan to offer a single-page, made-from-scratch food menu featuring pizza, appetizers, and dips. Garage doors will open up in the summer to a pet-friendly patio and root beer will be on tap for the kids.”

According to the Co-owner/Executive of Burkentine Real Estate Group Bryan Burkentine, the new development has easy access to I-83 and is in a convenient location to commute to York, Pa. or Baltimore, Md. Additionally, the property is near the Heritage Rail Trail, which offers more than 20 miles of hiking trails.

“New Freedom is a town poised for growth. It’s a perfect location for this type of community,” Burkentine said.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the property will be held on-site, at 1 East Franklin Street, on Friday, March 31 at 10:30 a.m.

Following the ceremony, guests will be offered exclusive access to check out the new Vortex Brewery location, one of the loft apartments, and a chance to check our the roof top terrace.