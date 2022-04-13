ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Carl Lybrand Jr. was found not guilty of the most serious charges in the 2016 death of his co-worker Fred Ramos in Adams County.

A jury deliberated for an hour after a three day trial and found Lybrand Jr. guilty of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree, but not the most serious charges of murder in the first and third degree and voluntary manslaughter.

Lybrand will be sentenced on May 19 and was released on unsecured bail after the trial.

Lybrand’s attorney, Susan Pickford, tells abc27 that Lybrand is extremely grateful to the jury and is excited to be going home to his family.

Ramos was found dead in his car at O’Malley Lumber Yard near Gardners in May 2016. Five years later, Lybrand was charged with his murder. Police say a lack of cooperation from witnesses and forensic evidence delayed the investigation.

Ramos and Lybrand worked at O’Malley Lumber Yard and police say both men were dating the same woman. In opening statements at Lybrand’s trial, prosecutors said Lybrand hit Ramos in the head with a 2×4 when he showed up at the lumber yard to pick up the woman they were both dating. The prosecution said Lybrand previously threatened Ramos on several occasions and physically assaulted him.

Lybrand’s attorney says her client admits to punching Ramos in the head but says he did not kill him. The defense attorney told the jury when Lybrand walked up to the car, Ramos was reaching for something, which Lybrand believed to be a gun, so he punched him. The defense claims surveillance video of Ramos and medical expert testimony will show Ramos was already showing signs of illness before he got to the lumber yard and that he died from an aneurysm.