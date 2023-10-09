(WHTM) — Beginning at 7 a.m. this morning, union workers at Mack trucks hit the picket lines after they voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement with the company.

According to the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) and a letter to Volvo Trucks, which is a Mack parent company, 73% of workers voted against the deal. Union leaders originally reached a deal on October 1 which included a 19% raise of the life of the contract.

The UAW represents about 4,000 workers in three states including Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

This morning, workers in the Midstate joined the strike, at intersection of Eisenhower Blvd. and Fulling Mill Road in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.