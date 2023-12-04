A stabbing at Macy’s in Philadelphia has left one security guard dead and another recovering from stab wounds in the hospital.

Police say the stabbing occurred at 11:02 a.m. at the Macy’s on 1300 Market Street.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said the stabbing had been a retaliation to a botched shoplifting attempt from earlier this morning.

Police believe the perpetrator had been in the store attempting to steal hats, when he was caught red-handed by the secuirty guards.

After handing over the merchandise, the man left the store, but then returned about 15 minutes later to stab the security guards as a last ditch effort to get back at them.

The two victims were a 30-year-old black male who was stabbed in the neck, and a 23-year-old black male who was stabbed in the face and left arm.

The 30-year-old male was pronounced dead while the 23-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the perpetrator was apprehended by SEPTA Police at the Somerset subway station after he tried to flee on the Market Frankford Line.

The name of the perpetrator and the names of the two security guards have not been released.

The Macy’s located inside the Wanamaker building will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Stay with PHL17 for more on this developing story.