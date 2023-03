(WHTM) — The Queen of Pop, Madonna, is bringing her new tour to not one, but two Pennsylvania cities.

Originally, Pittsburgh was the only Pennsylvania town on Madonna’s new tour, The Celebration Tour, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Now, Madonna will also be stopping in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Wells Fargo Center.

For more dates and information about the tour, visit Madonna’s website.