Mainly clear skies through the rest of the weekend, more quiet weather this week

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 26. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly Sunny. Hi 44.

MONDAY: AM Periods of Sunshine, Then Increasing Clouds. Hi 44.

Mainly clear skies today will lead to a quiet, tranquil night. High temperatures hit the mid-40s today, and now tonight’s low is in the mid-20s. Lows tonight head back to the mid-20s before heading back up to the mid-40s for Monday.

Monday will feature increasing clouds as we track a storm tracking northeast out of Texas. This upcoming week did have a favorable pattern in the model guidance just a few days ago, but it now appears that a southern storm early next week will face the fate as the one that passed over the Carolinas and Virginia yesterday. This means we will likely miss any major wintry impacts as the pattern favors dry and quiet weather.

A few more waves of energy will also be a non-factor it appears, but a large north-to-south front will bring more chill and wind into the region by next weekend. Overall, dry weather looks to prevail as far as the eye can see, with better chances for colder than normal days as we head into mid-month.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso