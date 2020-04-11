Mainly dry for Easter Sunday, heavy rain and strong storm chances Sunday night-Monday

Today was overall pretty pleasant, however there was a lingering chill from the cold that has arrived over the last two days. Highs today only made it to the middle 50s as a result, and tonight with weakening winds temperatures will once again bottom out in the 30s. Some frost is possible, but with increasing clouds by daybreak Easter Sunday we do not expect widespread frost/freeze issues.

Easter Sunday will see increasing clouds during the day with peeks of sunshine. It will be mild though as temperatures rise to the upper 60s and possibly low 70s for some places. This warmth is surging ahead of a very strong storm system that arrives from the Deep South. The storm system could bring a widespread severe weather outbreak to the Deep South for Easter Sunday. Conditions are prime for lines of storms producing damaging winds and even some strong tornadoes. Monitoring the developments with this system into Sunday night will be critical for our local forecast.

Weather conditions deteriorate Sunday night into early Monday as a storm likely responsible for a big severe weather outbreak down south heads in our direction. Exact timing on rain and storms is still a bit fuzzy, but a steady rain is likely to arrive first overnight Sunday evening/night ahead of a warm front. A few areas of rain could have embedded thunderstorms with it. A lot of this thunderstorm activity will develop south of the region first, so we will have some time to monitor this part of the forecast Sunday evening. Strengthening dynamics and more periods of heavy rain then await Monday’s forecast.

The system’s cold front will set eyes on the Midstate around midday Monday. Scattered storms may develop by late-morning and if they do…severe weather will be possible with damaging winds and tornadoes the primary threats. Winds will be feisty without any storms with gusts to 35 or 40 mph possible as the front makes its passage during the afternoon. Before the colder air arrives, highs should reach the mid-70s early Monday afternoon!

A big pattern change then follows with below-normal temps expected through the end of next week. Periodic showers will be possible Wednesday but that’s about it for rain chances. Overnight lows will get cold enough for some frost/freeze concerns again by next Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs much of the week will only reach the low-to-mid 50s.

-Meteorologists Dan Tomaso and Adis Juklo