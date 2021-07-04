Mainly dry for this 4th of July, still comfortable!

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Mostly Sunny, A Stray Shower. High 82. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Comfortable. Low 65. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Dry. High 90. Winds: Light.

We had some beneficial showers push through yesterday, but most of the the showers wrapped up overnight. There are some areas of dense valley fog this morning, but that should dissipate as we head closer to 8am. The upper level low that was parked over the region yesterday will be just to our east today, but could be just close enough to allow for a stray shower or two this afternoon. Most of the region will remain dry for this Independence Day though and it will be more seasonable today with highs in the low 80s.

Heat and humidity returns with a vengeance early this new work week! Highs Monday bounce back to near 90, with mid-to-upper 90s in the forecast for Tuesday. Humidity will remain low Monday, but the air will start to have a tropical feel to it again by Tuesday morning. Both days are expected to be dry and mostly sunny.

The best chance for rain this week looks to come late-day Wednesday through Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. Stray storms will fire Wednesday afternoon but the best chance for rain will come via showers and storms ahead of a front Thursday. The remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Elsa will phase with this front and may provide for an additional boost in rainfall. The front will cross Friday, but will remain close enough for a few pop-up storms into next weekend. Temperatures will turn more seasonable by late-week.



-Meteorologist Adis Juklo