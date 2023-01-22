TODAY: PM Rain Showers, Could Mix With Snow/Sleet North. Hi 43. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Showers, Changing To Wet Snow Late. Lo 34. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: AM Rain & Wet Snow. Hi 43. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Temperatures dipped near 30 degrees this morning thanks to some clearing overnight. Despite the colder start, moisture moving in this afternoon won’t have much cold air to work with. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s which means mainly rain for the region as showers push in after 1/2p. A little snow or sleet could mix in for some areas north of Harrisburg, but it won’t last long as warmer air races in aloft. Off and on showers are expected throughout the evening.

Recent trends suggest we may switch back over to wet snow first thing Monday morning as a wave rotates around the departing low. With temperatures just above freezing, it won’t amount to much, but if a steadier burst happens, there could be a light slushy accumulation in spots. We’ll keep an eye on it but everything should wrap up by mid-day with just clouds and a breeze leftover for the afternoon.

There’s another system showing up for Wednesday. This one will have a little more cold air to work with which means we start out as a period of steady snow Wednesday morning. We should switch over to all rain during the afternoon though as warmer air floods north again, but not before a few inches of snow accumulate. The morning commute could be dicey and that’s something we’ll watch closely over the next few days. Behind the storm, temperatures hang out near seasonable averages toward the end of next week with another front grazing past us Saturday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo