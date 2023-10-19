DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding motorists that major delays are expected again today on Route 22/322 westbound in Dauphin County as crews work to correct a dip in the road.

There will be a lane restriction in place between Route 443 (Fishing Creek) to the Dauphin Boro/Stony Creek Exit. The work began on October 18 and is expected to be completed today, October 19.

Courtesy PennDOT

PennDOT expects traffic delays, especially during peak travel hours.

The department is asking motorists to stay alert, drive with caution, and watch for slow-moving traffic.