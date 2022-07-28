LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – I-81 is being shut down in Lebanon County after “numerous multi-vehicle crashes” that involves 20 vehicles, including a passenger bus.

According to PennDOT, the accident is at mile marker 86.5 near Ft. Indiantown Gap.

Pennsylvania State Police are shutting down the roadway and taking motorists off at exit 90. There is also significant rubbernecking in the northbound lane.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. and involves more than 20 vehicles, including a FedEx tractor trailer and a passenger bus. Live PennDOT video shows fire trucks and ambulances at the scene.

Officials have not released any details regarding potential injuries and say the timing of the road reopening will depend on if there are any injuries or spills.