Making a run at 80 degrees today before cool air returns later this week

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild! Hi 79. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late. Lo 62. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Showers, Thunder, A Few PM Showers/Storms. Hi 76. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

An area of high pressure to our south will induce a southwest flow today, which will offer perhaps one of the last summer-like days of the year. Highs will push close to 80 this afternoon with southwest winds gusting as high as 20 mph. Skies should stay mostly sunny, but an incoming cold front will usher in the return of clouds late tonight.

This front will bring us virtually our only rain chance this week and that comes Tuesday. There will be showers around as early as daybreak with a rumble or two of thunder possible as well. It appears the front will get hung up a bit, which could lead to a second round of showers and storms during the late-morning/afternoon. There can even be a stronger storm that pulses up along and south of Route 30.

In behind Tuesday’s front, conditions will dry out again for late-week. An upper-level low will hang out along the northeast coast, but looks to stay too far away to have much impact on our weather other than ushering in cooler air and some daytime clouds. For most of us, highs Thursday and Friday won’t reach 70 degrees, but a slow recovery back into the low 70s is expected next weekend. A slow-moving trough will attempt to bring some showers our way toward the back half of Sunday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo