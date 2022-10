HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 25th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held on City Island yesterday.

The walk had roughly 3500 walkers in attendance. Overall, a total of $420,000 has been raised so far.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates the survivors, funds lifesaving research, and honors loved ones lost.

abc27’s Kendra Nichols was the emcee at the event today.