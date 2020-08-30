Man accused of shooting teen to death is registered sex offender

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy is also a registered sex offender, according to the state’s sex offender website.

Orlando Duarte, 46, is facing homicide charges in connection with the shooting.

Court records show Duarte served time after being charged for raping a child in 2010.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office Duarte shot the 16-year-old on Saturday at 18th and Forster Streets around 1 p.m.

The victim identified by family as Kyan King was taken to the hospital where he later died.