MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 21, Pennsylvania State Police – Lewistown got a complaint that a man was exposing his genitals to people in Juniata County as people drove by.

The complaint came in around 3:00 p.m., but the actual incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on PA 35 North near 7th Street in the area of Juniata County Elementary School.

Stay up to date with the latest news with the free abc27 News app for iPhone and Android

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, stated that the man was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

The identity of the man are unknown at this time.