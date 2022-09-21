MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Sept. 21, Pennsylvania State Police – Lewistown got a complaint that a man was exposing his genitals to people in Juniata County as people drove by.

The complaint came in around 3:00 p.m., but the actual incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. on PA 35 North near 7th Street in the area of Juniata County Elementary School.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, stated that the man was wearing a dark colored zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

The identity of the man are unknown at this time.