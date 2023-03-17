SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police arrested a man they said climbed into the ceiling of a restaurant on Monday, March 13.

According to police, at 3:19 p.m. officers were called to the Tomato Pie Cafe on Tecport Drive for a disorderly person in the business.

When officers arrived they found that 36-year-old Brandon Connell of Alabama had climbed into the area above the restroom ceilings within the restaurant. Connell was arrested without incident, removed from the premises, and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, public drunkenness, and invasion of privacy, police noted.

Connell was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center where he was arranged and then later remanded to Dauphin County Pison.

Court documents show that Connell was unable to post bail of $5,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 23.