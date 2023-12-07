(WHTM) — A man has been arrested in connection with several incidents of theft from motor vehicles, including the theft of four firearms from a single vehicle in York County.

According to State police, the thefts happened on the 200 block of Misty Hill Drive and Delta Ridge Drive in Peach Bottom Township, York County in October.

Following the incident, State Police said they obtained, surveillance videos that showed two suspects and a vehicle from the neighborhood area. State Police also contacted the Harford County Police Department in Maryland and found that similar incidents had occurred there.

On October 19, the Harford County Police Department notified State Police that one of the suspects, 43-year-old Frankie Forrester had been taken into custody.

According to State Police, Forrester had been driving the vehicle seen in surveillance videos. After executing a search warrant on that vehicle, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department also located one of the handguns that were stolen from the vehicle in York County.

On December 4, Pennsylvania State Police obtained an arrest warrant for Forrester for the charges of receiving stolen property, theft from a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm.

Forrester is currently being held at Harford County Detention Center and the Pennsylvanian case will proceed once he is extradited from Maryland.

