SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested after he entered a residence, and stole personal property as well as a car during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 13.

According to Swatara Township Police, at 4:30 a.m. 20-year-old Allen Vasquez, entered a home in the 7600 block of Clearfield Street in Swatara Township armed with a rifle. During this burglary, Vasquez took personal property and keys to the victim’s vehicle that was parked outside. Vasquez then stole the Victim’s vehicle and left the area.

Police detectives then initiated an investigation and learned that Vasquez was involved in a motor vehicle accident with the stolen vehicle in New Jersey several hours after the burglary occurred. New Jersey State Police took Vasquez into custody after they confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. A search of the vehicle also recovered the rifle that he used during the incident.

Vasquez is currently being held in New Jersey on stolen vehicles and various firearm charges.

Swatara Police filed burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and Loitering and prowling at night charges against Vasquez and will be making arrangements with the New Jersey State Police to extradite Vasquez back to Pennsylvania.