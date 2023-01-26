LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lower Allen Township have arrested a man after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman back in November 2022.

On Nov. 12, 2022, officers responded to the Cedar Cliff Drive Sheetz for a woman crying in the bathroom after a customer and employee say a man was with her in a stall.

Police say Elijah Jennings and the woman were driving to Maryland when he allegedly backhanded her in the face, tried to take her phone, and slammed her face into the window.

After stopping at the Sheetz the woman ran into the bathroom where he allegedly kicked in the door, breaking the locking device. He proceeded to allegedly choke her and say he wanted to kill her.

On Jan. 23, Jennings was arrested and is currently incarcerated at the Cumberland County prison on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint, and simple assault. Jennings was unable to post bail, which has been set at $10,000.