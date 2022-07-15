PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 14, 2022, Nathan Joseph Peschell was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for the rape of a minor and other sexual crimes against a minor. Peschell met the underage victim through work and ministering.

Peschell stayed in contact with the victim via social media and solicited sexual acts via various forms of cell phone-based communication.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Peschell was seen by a Perry County Judge and was unable to post bail; He is currently incarcerated at Perry County Prison.

State Police believe that other victims who were in contact with Peschell, both in-person and via social media, could be out there. Anyone who has been victimized by Peschell is asked to please contact Criminal Investigator Trooper Kaczor from the Pennsylvania State Police – Gettysburg Station at 717-334-8111.