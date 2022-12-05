HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2.

On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.

According to police, police canvassed the area and were able to secure video surveillance of the alleged suspect. During a thorough investigation, police were able to identify the suspect.

The investigation, other police agencies, and social media helped in the identification of 20-year-old Alexander Cardoza-Shaw. Cardoza-Shaw told police that he was at the location of the robbery and that he did have contact with the victims, police say.

According to police, the robbery appeared to be targeted at specific people and there is no reason to believe that the public is in danger.

Cardoza-Shaw was taken into custody. He was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Theft by Unlawful Taking. Cardoza-Shaw was arraigned, and his bail was set at $50,000, with bail conditions prohibiting him from contacting the victims, police say.

Cardoza-Shaw was unable to make bail and he remains in York County Prison awaiting a preliminary hearing, police say.