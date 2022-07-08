LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is wanted after police say he caused over $10,000 in damages to a hotel room in Lower Allen Township.

According to police, on July 26, 2021, officers were dispatched to the Country In and Suites to meet staff regarding damage to a room. Police found out that 30-year-old Conrad Riffle III. Staff explained to officers that Riffle has been staying at the hotel since June 28, 2021.

Riffle extended his stay each week until July 26. No one had seen or heard from Riffle in three days, so management instructed housekeeping to enter the room.

Housekeeping found that the room was destroyed, the TV was smashed, rotten food had been left out and linens and other items were stuffed down the toilet. Staff was then instructed to take a total for repairs and replacement, which totaled $10,086.04.

Riffle has charges that include criminal mischief, and a warrant is out for his arrest.