CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was charged with assaulting a police officer during the early afternoon hours on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Robert Middaugh. Middaugh resisted arrest and resisted officers. He kicked an officer in the abdomen during this incident.

Chambersburg Police Department officers said they were able to gain control of Middaugh after the incident.

Following the incident Middaugh was charged with Aggravated Assault on a police officer and Resisting Arrest.

According to the Chambersburg Police Department he is at Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment.