LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged after police responded to a shooting in Lebanon on Thursday.

According to Lebanon City Police, around 1:14 p.m. on April 6, officers responded to the 200 block of South Cherry Street for a report of shots fired.

Police say the alleged shooter, Benjamin Perez, fled the scene and was later located by officers.

Police say no one was injured and the incident was believed to be domestic-related.

Perez was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault and other offenses.