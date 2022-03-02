DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County jury convicted 56-year-old Richard Washington of burglary, robbery, and related offenses.

On January 15, 2019, shortly after midnight, Derry Township Police officers responded to a home invasion robbery in progress at the Briarcrest Apartments in Hershey. A young woman called 911 indicating someone was in her home and was threatening her roommate at knifepoint.

As police entered the rear of the home, the intruder, Richard Washington, exited the front door—right into the path of four officers. Officials say Washington attempted to flee from the officers, but the officers took him into custody following a struggle in the parking lot.

The victim of the attack explained that she heard noises in her home but erroneously presumed it came from her roommate or neighbors. The victim explained that as she heard footsteps on her stairwell, her door opened to reveal a large male in her bedroom with a flashlight and a knife in his hands. The intruder told her he wouldn’t hurt her if she complied with his demands—telling her he was there “to rob her”.

During the robbery, he held his rubber-gloved hand over her mouth as she attempted to scream, struck her in the face, and repeatedly threatened her with the knife. Hearing the victim’s screams, her roommate called 911.

Washington faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 to 50 years of imprisonment with the possibility of life imprisonment on account of his multiple, prior convictions for felony crimes of violence.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says Washington has an extensive criminal history that includes robbery with a firearm in Brooklyn, N.Y. (1988), robbery with a dangerous weapon in Rochester, N.Y. (1992); burglary of a home in which one or more person was present in Dauphin County (2011), and numerous other theft and trespass offenses.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle spoke of the courage of the two roommates who testified as victims. “The courage that these two women exhibited when facing every person’s greatest fear—being attacked in the middle of the night while you are in your bed—is remarkable. Then they were forced to relive that nightmare in a courtroom, in the presence of the attacker. Thankfully, due to their courage, the defendant will never be able to hurt another person again.”

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office also credited the efforts of the Derry Township Police Officers that night—“their quick response prevented the escape of this violent offender.”

Gettle also expressed gratitude to late Officer Michael L. Henry. “Officer Henry worked diligently to ensure that all aspects of this investigation were thoroughly covered. Sadly, he passed away in January of 2020 and was not able to see the conclusion of the case. Mike was in our thoughts during this emotional trial.”