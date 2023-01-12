CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was convicted on multiple felony drug charges back in December 2022 was sentenced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office states that Devontay McFadden entered guilty pleas on two separate cases that stem from two separate criminal incidents in the spring of 2021. McFadden was immediately sentenced by the Honorable Judge Albert. H. Masland.

The pleas and sentencing conclude an investigation and prosecution of McFadden by the Cumberland County Drug Task force that lasted nearly two years.

The investigation into McFadden began in February 2021 when the drug task force responded to an overdose death that took place in Enola. Detectives learned as part of that investigation that McFadden had sold drugs to an acquaintance of the overdose victim only one day before the victim was found dead.

The drug task force then conducted two controlled purchases of drugs from McFadden in March and April of 2021. The investigation then led to the execution of a search warrant at McFadden’s residence in April 2021.

The warrant found a large amount of fentanyl in McFadden’s coat pocket.

The state filed charges against McFadden that resulted in four separate cases, which covered the three-drug sales, as well as the charges stemming from the April 2021 search warrant. Later, in August 2022, a trial was conducted in regard to the February 2021 drug sale. McFadden was later sentenced to 2.5 to seven years in prison in that case.

In December of 2021, a trial was held pertaining to the April 2021 search warrant, after which McFadden was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance – Fentanyl. At that trial, McFadden received a sentence of six to 12 years in state prison for that case.

With the pleas at the last two cases, being the March 2021 and April 2021 drug sales, McFadden will serve a total of 8.5 to 19 years in state prison as a result of his criminal conduct.

The cases were prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Daniel Tarvin and by Detective Anthony Fiore of the Cumberland County Drug Task Force. Other members of the drug task force made contributions to the investigation, as well as being helped by several police departments in Cumberland County.