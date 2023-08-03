WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man died on August 2 after police say he was intentionally hit by a triaxle truck in West Penn Township in Schuylkill County.

The man, who was 35 years old, died from his injuries later at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest Campus, according to police.

West Penn Police have arrested 60-year-old Michael Albert, of Scranton and charged him with murder in the 3rd degree, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, and theft of services.

After being arraigned by District Court Judge Edward Tarentelli, Albert is now being held without bail at Schuylkill County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for August 15, 2023, at 10:00 am.