YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has died after a drowning incident in the Susquehanna River, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office says they were called to the Goldsboro Marina on the first block of Front Street around 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. A man was found unresponsive in the river by a group of boaters who attempted to resuscitate him.

Authorities say the man, who has been identified, was declared deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim is being withheld until notification of the family. An autopsy has been scheduled for June 1 at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The coroner’s office called the event a “drowning incident” but says an official cause of death has not yet been determined. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.