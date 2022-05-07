YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Chambersburg died at a York hospital two days after he was involved in a crash in Franklin County.

According to a report released by The York County Coroners Office, 82-year-old Joseph Wible of Chambersburg died on Friday, May 6 due to multiple blunt force injuries sustained during a two-vehicle crash back on Wednesday, May 4.

The report stated that the accident happened around 3:40 p.m in the area of Black Gap Road in Fayetteville, Franklin County on May 4. Wible was the driver of a Chevy Cruze and impacted a dump truck that was stationary in traffic, waiting to turn into a quarry. The car impacted the passenger side of the dump truck.

Wible was transported to WellSpan York Hospital by helicopter on May 4 but died of his injuries on the evening of Friday, May 6. The condition of the dump truck driver is not known at this time, according to the coroner’s office.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Chambersburg is the investigating police agency into this incident.