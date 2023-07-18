CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that happened last night in York County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police the crash happened at about 10:50 p.m. on July 17 on Seven Valleys Road at its intersection with Seitzville Road in Codorus Township.

The operator of the motorcycle, 40-year-old Jason Gibson, was pronounced dead when first responders arrived.

According to an investigation by the York Patrol Unit, the Gibson had been traveling north on Seven Valleys Road when he failed to negotiate a left curve at the intersection causing the motorcycle to lay down and collide with the guard rail.

He was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The York County Coroner’s Office and Seven Valleys Fire Company also assisted on scene.