YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 71-year-old man was found dead in a residential pool in Penn Township, on Saturday, July 1, according to the York County Coroner.

The man, who lived at the residence, was found unresponsive in the pool at about 7:45 p.m. and did not regain consciousness despite resuscitative efforts.

The York County Coroner said she was dispatched for the reported fatality, after the alleged drowning incident, and pronounced the man dead at the scene at about 9:20 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled at Lehigh Valley Hospital for July 4 at 8 a.m. The cause and manner of death will be determined pending the results of the autopsy.