LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Puerto Rico was convicted in Lancaster County Court of all counts regarding the rape of a child 15 years ago.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, Pablo Cotto-Martinez, 47, of Guayama, Puerto Rico was found guilty on six charges, on Feb.17. Some of the charges include Rape of a Child and Corruption of Minors, among others related to the crime.

The incident occurred on the 600 block of Prince Street when Cotto-Martinez was 32 years old, and when the victim was five years old

Charges were filed on Feb. 5, 2020, and Cotto-Martinez was arrested in Puerto Rico on Feb. 10, 2020, before being brought to Lancaster for trial.

The trial lasted two days, and the jury deliberated for 40 minutes when they found Cotto-Martinez guilty of all counts.



Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright presided over the trial and will also determine his sentence.