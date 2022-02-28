LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury after being assaulted at a Lancaster City bar.

According to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police, officers responded to a disturbance at Rainmakers on Sunday morning just before 1 a.m. Police say they located a 43-year-old man in the restroom bleeding from a laceration to his head and neck area.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a “brief confrontation with the victim by an unknown individual” prior to the 911 call.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, and the victim are not known to one another.

Rainmakers posted on Facebook that they “are saddened by the actions of these individuals and the police have the information that they need to address this incident, names and video footage.”

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.