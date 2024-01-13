LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a hit and run that occurred on Friday.

Police said that on Friday, Jan. 12 at 3:51 p.m., officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Martin Drive in East Petersburg Borough for a traffic accident.

Police said that it was reported that a 20-year-old man riding a scooter was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. Officers then said the initial investigation showed that the man on the electric scooter was traveling west on Martin Drive. He was then struck by a silver Nissan Pathfinder traveling north on Main St.

The accident is still under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to contact Officer Mitch Nauman at 717-733-0965.