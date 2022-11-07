PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gunman opened fire on a train in central Philadelphia in front of about a dozen other riders and opened fire, killing a man and wounding a teenager, police said.

Officials said the 21-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday on a southbound train north of the city center on the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority’s Broad Street line.

He was taken to Temple University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m. Monday. His name wasn’t immediately released. A 16-year-old youth shot in the arm was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Homicide Capt. Jason Smith told reporters that the two men boarded at different stops and the gunman approached the victim as the train was pulling into the Fairmount station, After what Smith called “a brief altercation” he produced a gun and fired. Smith said the victim also pulled a weapon but it was unclear if he fired.

Smith said the shooter continued to fire after the victim fell and then rifled through his pockets before fleeing despite the victim’s efforts to grab an ankle of his assailant and stop him. No arrests were immediately announced.

Smith said about a dozen other people were sitting nearby and the shooting “could have been much worse.” He said the shooter did not try to harm anyone else and the shooting may have been a targeted attack.

