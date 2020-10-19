Man police say was responisble for Route 15 shutdown, shooting at troopers is heading to court

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The man police say was responsible for Route 15 being shut down for hours last month and shooting at troopers is heading to court Monday.

Michael Kalinyak has a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. in York County.

Investigators say they tried to check on the 51-year-old, after police in Maryland said he was making suicidal comments.

Police say when Kalinyak didn’t pull over, they stopped his vehicle with spike strips, but he ran into the woods and started shooting at troopers.

That started a manhunt involving several agencies, which shut down the roadway.

Kalinyak was eventually taken into custody.

Neither him nor troopers were injured.

He’s facing several charges, including attempting to murder a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bail was denied.