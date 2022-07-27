DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jorge Caraballo Sr. was sentenced on July 15, 2022, to 48 to 96 years in prison for the repeated sexual abuse of his children. Caraballo was convicted of multiple sexual offenses, including rape of a child, involuntary sexual assault of a child, incest, and unlawful contact with a minor on December 10, 2021.

Caraballo waived his right to a jury trial, and Judge Scott Arthur Evans deferred the sentencing to conduct a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) assessment. Judge Evans determined that Caraballo was a sexually violent predator.

The Sexual Offender Assessment Board’s expert examiner, Dr. Robert Stein, testified on behalf of the Commonwealth and stated that Caraballo exploited his children, who had endured years of sexual abuse.

The victims came forward after Caraballo moved out of their home. The Susquehanna Township Police Department investigated the case.