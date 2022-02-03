Man shot by police in Lancaster County facing felony charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Zachary Robert Gilbaugh, the man shot by police in Lancaster County after allegedly threatening them with cinder blocks and a blowtorch, is now facing charges.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Gilbaugh was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Gilbaugh, 38, remains under guard in an area hospital ICU after being struck by multiple bullets.

On Feb. 1, members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant for Gilbaugh in East Earl Township. Police held multiple warrants for Gilbaugh including stalking, a PFA violation, criminal trespass, burglary, vehicle theft, and other offenses stemming from a course of conduct that began on December 17, 2021.

The District Attorney’s Office says Gilbaugh was found by officers in the basement of the residence in a small crawlspace-like area. Officers deployed tasers and a ballistic sponge round that were “ineffective in getting the subject to comply.”

Officials say the man exited the front door of the residence carrying a large, circular saw blade and a blowtorch. The male then approached and entered a tan Chrysler minivan, dropping the saw blade on the ground as he entered the driver’s seat. The vehicle was parked facing the street in a lot in front of the residence.

The DA’s office says five officers converged on the vehicle and gave verbal commands to comply, which Gilbaugh allegedly ignored and started the car while two officers were in its path.

As the vehicle lurched forward, officers fired multiple shots at Gilbaugh, who was struck multiple times. The vehicle crashed to a stop across the street and the officers removed Gilbaugh from the vehicle and aid was rendered by the officers.

Gilbaugh had additional active warrants for burglary by the Reading Police Department, intimidation of a witness by East Earl Township Police Department, and probation violations of indecent exposure in Berks County and resisting arrest by Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says additional charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation.