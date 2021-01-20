York shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police responded to the 400 block of Pacific Ave for the reports of a shooting on Tuesday around 4:20 p.m.

As officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a 30-year-old male victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No details were provided regarding his condition.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by submitting a tip, emailing Det. Sowers: tsowers@yorkcity.org, calling the York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS York City Police Tip Line at 717-849- 2204.

