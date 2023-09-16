CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Franklin County are looking for a person they say stabbed a victim in Chambersburg.

According to police, they are looking for 26-year-old Eduardo Ramos Domingo. Police say that Domingo allegedly stabbed a victim with a broken beer bottle, which resulted in a large cut to the victim’s left arm.

Police say that Domingo is wanted for aggravated assault and that anyone with information on Domingo’s location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or by submitting a tip by clicking here.