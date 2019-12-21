Man wanted for Dover teen’s shooting death arrested in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The second man wanted for the shooting death of a teen in York last week was arrested Saturday afternoon, according to the US Marshals Service.

Daiquan Dickerson, 18, of Red Lion is accused of shooting 17-year-old Emily Shoemaker on Dec. 12.

The US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, officers from the York City and Northern York County Regional police departments arrested Dickerson at a hotel on Arsenal Road in York around 1:35 p.m.

Daiquan Dickerson, left, and Sterling Frantz

Sterling Frantz, 20, of York was already arrested in connection with Shoemaker’s death. He is in the York County Prison without bail.

Shoemaker was struck when someone in another vehicle fired into her green Kia Soul in the area of College and Beaver streets. Shoemaker then crashed and later died at a hospital.

Shoemaker’s 17-year-old passenger, also of Dover, suffered one gunshot wound and a cut to his head from the crash. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old Dover boy was in the Kia but left before officers arrived. He was treated for a broken arm, police said.

Investigators have said they do not believe the incident was a random attack.

Frantz and Dickerson are also charged with attempted homicide, and Dickerson faces an additional count of conspiracy to commit homicide.

Caylah Webb

Police are still looking for Caylah Webb. Police said she owns the car that was involved in the shooting. It is a gray 2016 Nissan Altima with a Pennsylvania license plate of KZL-6143.