LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival.

The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.

“There’s a lot of Halloween parties and parades out there. This is something different because it’s games themed for Halloween, but it is definitely a community event. We have again the police department here, fire, ambulance, an opportunity for people to meet those first responders and gets families together,” said Matt Stopa, director of Recreation and Parks in Manheim Township.

The event will be held tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the carnival and trunk or treat is free to the public. Games and activities require tickets.