MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Maheim Township Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred last week in Manheim Township.

According to the Manheim Township Police Department, on last Friday, Oct. 28, a fatal crash took place on Route 222 at mile marker 33.0 in Manheim Township. A 69-year-old man from Lititz was driving a motorcycle Northbound on Route 222, when his motorcycle drifted off the right side of the road after changing lanes. The motorcycle struck a guide rail, and the man came off the bike. The motorcycle continued on its own for several hundred feet before it came to a stop, police say.

According to police, police arrived at the scene where a doctor and another witness were performing CPR on the man. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene after the man succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators investigated the scene for several hours after the crash and the Manheim Township Police department is currently conducting a crash investigation.

Anyone who has any information regarding the crash can contact the Manheim Township Police Department directly at 717-569-6401.