LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The public is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, located at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster.

The event is family friends and free for everyone to attend.

The Groundhog Day Celebration will have arts and crafts, hot chocolate, face painting, marshmallow roasting, light refreshments, music, and an appearance and photo opportunities with the Manheim Township Recreation Groundhog mascot.

Last year, M.T. Parker, a life-like groundhog plush, saw his shadow, leading to six more weeks of winter.

“M.T. Parker is deep in hibernation, but rest assured he will be ready for his big day,” said Manheim Township Recreation Director, Matt Stopa.“ The Parks and Recreation Department is excited to bring the Groundhog Day Celebration back to Manheim Township. Join your neighbors and stop by for this memorable event!”

Guests are advised to arrive early to the celebration, as the prognostication will take place right at sunrise.