(KTXL) — A Manteca man was arrested on Saturday in connection to a Lathrop freeway shooting on June 15 that killed a Charlotte, North Carolina man, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton station.

Andrew Christopher Watson, 29, was arrested by CHP SWAT and accompanying law enforcement agencies and is facing the charges of homicide.

According to law enforcement, Watson shot big rig driver Ilkhom Shodiev, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina along Interstate 5 in Lathrop.

Shodiev then lost control of the truck and left the roadway crashing into two vehicles and a building before coming to rest.

Following the shooting, investigators collected surveillance footage, witness statements and other types of assistance from the public over the following week.

Watson is being held in the San Joaquin County Jail without bail and is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on June 27.