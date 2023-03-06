JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on scene at the Martin’s Snacks factory in Thomasville, York County, which caught on fire Monday evening, fire crews say.

Fire officials claim the fire started in a fryer and an internal smoke stack but is now under control as of 7:15 p.m.

It is unclear at this time how serious the damage from the fire is, but no injuries were reported.

Multiple fire crews responded to the factory after calls came in at around 5:49 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be made as information becomes available.