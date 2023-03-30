HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland-based thrift and consignment store will be opening its first-ever Pennsylvania location this weekend.

According to a Feb. 10 Facebook post by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, the new thrift shop is located in a 3,000-square-foot space at the Grandview Plaza Shopping Center, on 1418 Baltimore Street, in Hanover.

This new location will become the second Pippin’s New & Used location to open its doors – the other location for Pippin’s New & Used can be found on 4506 Lower Beckleysville Rd, Suite C in Maryland.

It should be noted that they refer to the Maryland store as their ‘Hampstead location’.

Pippin’s New & Used has a wide range of options for customers to browse through, such as:

House-wares

Clothing

Toys

Records

Antiques

Collectables

Furniture and a lot more!

According to Pippin’s New & Used Facebook page, the new store location is set to have its grand opening this Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m.

abc27 news was unable to reach the owner at the time of this publication.