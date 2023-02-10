BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — Two miniature Mediterranean donkeys at the Maryland Zoo made their predictions as to who they think is going to win the Super Bowl this year.

The two donkeys, Harry and Lloyd, had a chance to choose the team that they feel will win the Super Bowl. The brothers focused more on the delicious veggies given to them instead of making their picks.

Brothers Harry and Lloyd were given footballs filled with vegetables and whatever football they chose was their winning pick. Both donkeys didn’t pick a winning team, so who knows which team is going to win!

Courtesy of the Maryland Zoo

This football prediction activity acted as enrichment for the donkeys. Enrichment is any activity that keeps the animals mentally and physically engaged. It allows the animal to express their species-typical behavior, as well as exercise control or choice over their environment and well-being.