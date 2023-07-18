BALTIMORE, Md. (WHTM) — After an absence of two years, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is welcoming back a species of endangered lemur.

Two Coquerel’s sifakas (Propithecus coquereli), a male and female, are now making the Maryland Zoo home. The zoo has not had sifaka since 2021, when a female died from Addison’s disease, an uncommon illness that occurs when the body’s adrenal glands don’t make enough of certain hormones. Their male was moved as part of a breeding recommendation. The new female, Arcadia, previously lived at the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana, and the male, Terrence, comes from the Duke Lemur Center.

“Sifaka” is pronounced, “shi-FOCK.” The species is named after its distinctive alarm call. (We have a link to a recording of the sound at the end of the story, from the Duke Lemur Center. I can’t figure out a way to describe it.)

Coquerel’s sifakas have a unique brown and white coloration and a distinctive way of walking. Unlike other lemurs, which often move on all fours, sifakas can maintain a very upright posture while using their back legs to leap through the treetops. They can easily leap more than 20 feet in a single bound. When on the ground, they travel sideways, springing off their back feet to cover distance while holding their forelimbs out for balance. (Yep, they’re the ones people call leaping lemurs.)

Coquerel’s sifaka (Propithecus coquereli) Courtesy Maryland Zoo

Coquerel’s sifakas are native only to the island of Madagascar off the southeastern coast of Africa. They spend most of their lives in the treetops in two protected areas in the sparse, dry, deciduous forests on the northwestern side of the island. As with many species of lemur, Coquerel’s sifakas are endangered, primarily due to habitat loss due to deforestation.

“We’ve been working on getting sifaka back for almost 2 years,” said Margaret Rose-Innes, General Curator at the Maryland Zoo. “We’re one of only a handful of accredited zoos to house sifaka and expect that we’ll breed this pair once we see how they get along and the male is a little more mature.”

Any breeding recommendation would come from the Sifaka Species Survival Plan (SSP) coordinated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

To hear the sifaka call, click here.